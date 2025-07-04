UBTECH Robotics Reinforces Share Stability with Director’s Lock-Up Commitment

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from UBTECH ROBOTICS CORP LTD Class H ( (HK:9880) ).

UBTECH ROBOTICS CORP LTD announced a supplemental update regarding a lock-up undertaking by Mr. Xia Zuoquan, a non-executive director. Mr. Xia has committed not to sell a significant portion of his shares in the company until January 2026, reinforcing his confidence in the company’s future. This move is likely to stabilize the company’s shareholding structure and may positively influence investor confidence.

UBTECH ROBOTICS CORP LTD is a company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating within the robotics industry. It is listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong and is known for its development and production of robotic technologies.

Average Trading Volume: 8,037,446

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$35.5B

