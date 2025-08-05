UBS Switzerland AG Reports Strong H1 2025 Financial Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

UBS Group AG ( (CH:UBSG) ) has provided an announcement.

On August 5, 2025, UBS Switzerland AG released its standalone interim financial information for the first half of 2025, showing a net profit of CHF 1,365 million, up from CHF 1,247 million in the same period last year. The report highlights an increase in total operating income to CHF 6,134 million, driven by higher net interest and fee income. Despite a rise in operating expenses, the company maintained a strong operating profit, indicating robust financial health and effective cost management. The financial results reflect UBS’s continued strong performance in the banking sector, following its merger with Credit Suisse (Schweiz) AG in July 2024, and underscore its solid market positioning.

More about UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG is a multinational investment bank and financial services company based in Zurich, Switzerland. It provides a wide range of financial services, including wealth management, asset management, and investment banking, with a significant focus on serving institutional and private clients globally.

Average Trading Volume: 7,167,088

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: CHF97.04B

