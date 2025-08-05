UBS Switzerland AG Reports Increased Profit for H1 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Class B ( (AMUB) ) just unveiled an update.

UBS Switzerland AG, a subsidiary of UBS Group AG, reported its standalone interim financial results for the first half of 2025. The company, which operates in the financial services industry, focuses on banking and wealth management services. The financial report highlights a net profit of CHF 1,365 million for the period ending June 30, 2025, an increase from CHF 1,247 million in the same period of the previous year. The company’s total operating income rose to CHF 6,134 million, driven by higher net interest income and fee and commission income. However, total operating expenses also increased, impacting the overall profitability. The balance sheet shows a slight decrease in total assets and liabilities compared to the end of 2024.

More about ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Class B

Average Trading Volume: 6,182

For an in-depth examination of AMUB stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue