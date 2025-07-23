UBS Reduces Stake in Applied Nutrition PLC Below 5%

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Applied Nutrition PLC ( (GB:APN) ) has issued an announcement.

Applied Nutrition PLC, a UK-based company, has seen a change in its shareholder structure as UBS Group AG’s trading book holdings in the company have fallen below the 5% threshold. This change exempts UBS from further reporting obligations regarding its voting rights in Applied Nutrition PLC, potentially impacting the company’s shareholder dynamics and market perception.

