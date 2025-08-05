UBS Group AG Reports on Q2 2025 Subsidiary Performance

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Class B ( (AMUB) ) has issued an announcement.

On August 5, 2025, UBS Group AG released supplementary information for its significant regulated subsidiaries and sub-groups for the second quarter of 2025. The report highlights financial and regulatory key figures, including income statements, balance sheets, and capital ratios. Notably, UBS AG consolidated its Wealth Management International and Global Financial Intermediaries businesses, transferring ownership from UBS Switzerland AG to UBS AG as of January 1, 2025. This strategic move aims to optimize legal and operational structures while addressing regulatory considerations. The transfer, valued at USD 126 million, will be completed legally by 2028, with UBS Switzerland AG managing the businesses under a contractual relationship until then.

Average Trading Volume: 6,182

