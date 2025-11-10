UBS Group AG Ceases Substantial Holding in Resolute Mining

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Resolute Mining ( (AU:RSG) ) has shared an update.

Resolute Mining Limited has announced that UBS Group AG and its related bodies corporate have ceased to be substantial shareholders as of November 6, 2025. This change in shareholder status may impact Resolute Mining’s market dynamics and influence its shareholder structure, potentially affecting investor perceptions and the company’s strategic decisions.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:RSG) stock is a Hold with a A$1.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Resolute Mining stock, see the AU:RSG Stock Forecast page.

More about Resolute Mining

YTD Price Performance: 118.99%

Average Trading Volume: 14,736,031

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$1.84B

