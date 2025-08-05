UBS AG Reports Increased Capitalization as of June 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest announcement is out from ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Class B ( (AMUB) ).

UBS AG, a prominent financial services company, reported its consolidated capitalization as of June 30, 2025, in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards. The report highlights a total capitalization of USD 429,730 million, with a notable increase in both short-term and long-term debt issued compared to the previous quarter. This financial update indicates UBS AG’s robust financial standing and its strategic positioning in the market, reflecting its ability to manage and increase its debt issuance effectively.

Average Trading Volume: 6,182

