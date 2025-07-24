UBA Investments Ltd. Announces 2025 AGM with Key Resolutions on Agenda

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

UBA Investments Ltd. ( (HK:0768) ) has provided an announcement.

UBA Investments Ltd. has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for August 21, 2025, in Hong Kong. Key agenda items include the consideration of audited financial statements, re-election of directors, and authorization of directors’ remuneration. The meeting will also address the re-appointment of auditors and propose resolutions related to the allotment and issuance of shares, which could impact the company’s capital structure and shareholder value.

More about UBA Investments Ltd.

UBA Investments Ltd. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating within the investment industry. It focuses on investment activities and is listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong under the stock code 768.

Average Trading Volume: 5,967,295

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$63.59M

