UBA Investments Announces Board and Committee Structure

UBA Investments Limited has announced its board of directors, comprising both executive and independent non-executive members, with WONG Yun Kuen serving as chairman. The company, based in the Cayman Islands, also detailed the composition of its three key board committees – Audit, Remuneration, and Nomination – including the roles of each member, with KWOK Ming Fai chairing all three committees.

