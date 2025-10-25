U.S. Government Shutdown Threatens Selective Insurance’s Financial Stability and Operations

Selective Insurance (SIGI) has disclosed a new risk, in the Economy & Political Environment category.

The ongoing shutdown of the United States federal government, which began on October 1, 2025, poses significant risks to Selective Insurance. The furlough of non-essential federal employees and the curtailment of services can lead to economic uncertainty and financial market volatility, potentially affecting the company’s investment portfolio and demand for its insurance products. Furthermore, disruptions to federal disaster response programs like the National Flood Insurance Program could hinder Selective Insurance’s ability to manage claims during natural disasters, impacting its reputation. Despite efforts to mitigate these risks, the unpredictable nature of government shutdowns could materially affect the company’s financial health and operational results.

The average SIGI stock price target is $82.40, implying 6.65% upside potential.

