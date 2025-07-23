U-BX Technology Ltd. Appoints Xu Xie as New Director Following Liang’s Resignation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

U-BX Technology Ltd. ( (UBXG) ) has shared an update.

U-BX Technology Ltd. announced the resignation of Mr. Enze Liang from his roles as a director and Chair of the Audit Committee, among other positions, effective July 21, 2025. The company appointed Mr. Xu Xie, a seasoned finance professional, as his successor on the same day. Mr. Xie’s extensive experience in financial management and U.S. GAAP compliance is expected to enhance the company’s financial oversight and governance. The board has recognized Mr. Xie as an independent director and an audit committee financial expert, which may strengthen U-BX Technology’s industry positioning and reassure stakeholders of its commitment to robust financial practices.

