u-blox Reports Strong Revenue Growth Amid Market Challenges

u-blox Holding AG ( (CH:UBXN) ) has shared an announcement.

u-blox reported a 19% year-on-year revenue growth for the first nine months of 2025, reaching CHF 186.5 million, following the divestment of its Cellular business. Despite challenging market conditions, the company improved its EBIT margin significantly and remains optimistic about long-term growth driven by demand in sectors like automated driving and industrial automation.

More about u-blox Holding AG

u-blox is a global leader in the automotive, industrial, and consumer markets, specializing in cutting-edge positioning and short-range communication technologies. The company provides high-precision solutions that enable precise positioning and wireless communication for people, vehicles, and machines. Headquartered in Thalwil, Switzerland, u-blox operates offices across Europe, Asia, and the USA.

Average Trading Volume: 80,513

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: CHF1.01B

