Tyranna Resources Limited Announces Upcoming Annual General Meeting

Tyranna Resources Limited ( (AU:TYX) ) has shared an update.

Tyranna Resources Limited has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held in person at the Pathways Corporate Boardroom in Perth, Western Australia. The meeting is scheduled for 11:00 am on Friday, 21 November 2025. This AGM will provide shareholders with the opportunity to discuss the company’s current performance and future strategies, which could impact its market position and stakeholder interests.

Tyranna Resources Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is primarily engaged in identifying and extracting valuable minerals to meet market demands.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$18.38M

