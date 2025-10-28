Tyranna Resources Expands Angolan Mining Projects Amid High Global Demand

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Tyranna Resources Limited ( (AU:TYX) ) has provided an announcement.

Tyranna Resources Limited has announced significant progress in its Angolan projects during the September 2025 quarter. The company has extended its Namibe Lithium and Caesium Project and acquired a 75% shareholding in the Chinguar Gold Project, reflecting its strategic focus on high-demand metals. With cash reserves of $2.55 million and no debt, Tyranna is well-positioned to continue its exploration and acquisition activities, aiming to capitalize on the global demand for gold and other metals. The company’s ongoing evaluation of over 30 Angolan projects highlights its commitment to expanding its portfolio in a region with promising geological prospects.

Tyranna Resources Limited is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is involved in projects targeting lithium, caesium, gold, and copper, with a particular emphasis on opportunities in Angola.

