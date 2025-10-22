Tyranna Resources Announces Annual General Meeting Details

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from Tyranna Resources Limited ( (AU:TYX) ).

Tyranna Resources Limited has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting, scheduled for November 21, 2025, in Perth. Shareholders are encouraged to lodge proxy forms and submit questions in advance to facilitate smooth proceedings. The company has provided digital access to the Notice of Meeting and Explanatory Memorandum, emphasizing electronic communication and proxy voting as part of its engagement strategy with stakeholders.

More about Tyranna Resources Limited

Tyranna Resources Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the ticker TYX.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$18.38M

See more data about TYX stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue