Tyler Technologies CEO Nominated as Board Chair

Tyler Technologies ( (TYL) ) just unveiled an announcement.

In a strategic move for Tyler Technologies, the independent directors of the Board have unanimously agreed to nominate H. Lynn Moore, Jr., the current President and CEO, to assume the role of Board Chair at the 2026 Annual Meeting. This decision follows Mr. Marr’s choice not to stand for reelection, and the Board plans to maintain a Lead Independent Director to ensure governance balance as the Board Chair will not be independent.

Tyler Technologies’ strong financial performance and positive earnings call are key drivers of the overall score. Despite a high valuation, the company’s growth prospects in the cloud segment and effective management of financial resources support a solid investment case. However, technical indicators and macroeconomic uncertainties suggest some caution.

