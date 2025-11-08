TXNM Energy’s Q3 2025 Earnings and Strategic Moves

Txnm Energy, Inc. ( (TXNM) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Txnm Energy, Inc. presented to its investors.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

TXNM Energy, Inc., based in Albuquerque, New Mexico, is an energy holding company that provides electricity to over 800,000 homes and businesses in Texas and New Mexico through its regulated utilities, TNMP and PNM.

In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, TXNM Energy announced GAAP earnings of $1.22 per diluted share and ongoing earnings of $1.33 per diluted share. The company also highlighted the approval of a significant transaction with Blackstone Infrastructure by its shareholders.

Key financial metrics revealed a slight decrease in GAAP net earnings compared to the previous year, with $130.7 million in Q3 2025 versus $131.2 million in Q3 2024. However, ongoing net earnings showed an increase to $142.8 million from $129.3 million in the same period last year. The company also reported the implementation of new rates in New Mexico and transmission recovery in Texas, alongside additional equity issuance.

TXNM Energy’s strategic move includes a proposed acquisition by Blackstone Infrastructure, with regulatory approvals anticipated by the second half of 2026. The company is also making strides in infrastructure investments, such as energy storage projects in New Mexico, to enhance grid flexibility.

Looking forward, TXNM Energy is focused on navigating the regulatory landscape to complete its transaction with Blackstone Infrastructure while continuing to invest in infrastructure improvements to benefit its customers and communities in Texas and New Mexico.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue