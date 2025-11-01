Twilio’s Earnings Call Highlights Growth and Optimism

Twilio Inc ((TWLO)) has held its Q3 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Twilio’s recent earnings call painted a picture of strong revenue growth and broad-based customer strength, with the company celebrating significant achievements in customer wins and product adoption. Despite facing challenges such as a decline in gross margins due to increased carrier fees, Twilio’s increased guidance and strategic acquisition signal a positive outlook for the future.

Record-Breaking Revenue and Growth

Twilio reported a remarkable $1.3 billion in revenue and $235 million in non-GAAP income from operations, both records for the company. This represents a 15% year-over-year growth on a reported basis and 13% on an organic basis, showcasing the company’s robust financial performance.

Strong Performance Across Customer Segments

The earnings call highlighted Twilio’s broad-based strength across various customer segments. Both innovative start-ups and global enterprises are increasingly choosing Twilio for customer engagement solutions. Notably, ISV and self-serve customers experienced revenue growth exceeding 20% year-over-year.

Notable Customer Wins and Product Adoption

Twilio secured several significant customer wins, including a nine-figure renewal with a leading cloud provider, marking the largest deal in the company’s history. Products such as voice and software add-ons demonstrated strong growth, with voice revenue growing at its fastest rate in over three years.

Acquisition of Stytch

In a strategic move to enhance its platform offerings, Twilio acquired Stytch, an identity platform for AI agents. This acquisition is expected to bolster Twilio’s authentication capabilities for digital interactions, further strengthening its market position.

Increased Full-Year Guidance

Twilio has raised its full-year revenue, profitability, and free cash flow targets. The company now projects organic revenue growth between 11.3% and 11.5%, with reported revenue growth expected to be between 12.4% and 12.6%.

Gross Margin Decline

Despite the positive financial results, Twilio experienced a decline in non-GAAP gross margin, which was 50.1%, down 280 basis points year-over-year. This decline was primarily attributed to $20 million in carrier pass-through fees.

Challenges with A2P Fees

The increase in A2P fees by Verizon has impacted Twilio’s gross margins, and there is potential for similar actions from other carriers like T-Mobile and AT&T, which could further pressure margins.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Looking ahead, Twilio has set ambitious targets, projecting Q4 revenue between $1.31 billion and $1.32 billion, with non-GAAP income from operations expected to be between $230 million and $240 million. The company also anticipates full-year free cash flow guidance of $920 million to $930 million, underscoring its confidence in continued growth.

In summary, Twilio’s earnings call reflects a positive sentiment with strong financial performance and strategic initiatives. Despite challenges with gross margins, the company’s increased guidance and strategic acquisitions suggest a promising future. Investors and stakeholders can look forward to Twilio’s continued growth and innovation in the customer engagement space.

