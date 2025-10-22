TVS Electronics Updates on Physical Share Transfer Requests

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

TVS Electronics Limited ( (IN:TVSELECT) ) just unveiled an announcement.

TVS Electronics Limited has issued an update regarding the re-lodgement of transfer requests for physical shares for the month ending September 30, 2025. The company reported no new requests received or processed during this period. Additionally, TVS Electronics has announced the opening of a special window for these requests, which has been publicized through various channels including their LinkedIn page, website, and newspaper publications. This move is part of their compliance with SEBI regulations and aims to streamline the process for stakeholders.

TVS Electronics Limited operates in the electronics industry, focusing on the production and distribution of electronic products and services. The company is based in Chennai, India, and is known for its commitment to innovation and quality in the electronics sector.

