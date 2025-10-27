Tvardi Therapeutics’ Liver Cancer Study: A Potential Game-Changer?

Tvardi Therapeutics Inc. ((TVRD)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Tvardi Therapeutics Inc. is conducting a study titled REVERT- Liver Cancer: A Phase 1b/2 Multicenter, Open-label Study to Evaluate the Safety and Efficacy of TTI-101 as Monotherapy and in Combination in Participants With Locally Advanced or Metastatic, and Unresectable Hepatocellular Carcinoma. The study aims to assess the safety, tolerability, and preliminary efficacy of TTI-101, both as a standalone treatment and in combination with other therapies, for patients with advanced liver cancer.

The study is testing TTI-101, an oral tablet, alone and in combination with pembrolizumab, atezolizumab, and bevacizumab, which are administered via intravenous infusion. The goal is to determine the optimal dose and evaluate the treatment’s effectiveness in improving patient outcomes.

This interventional study is non-randomized with a parallel assignment model. It is open-label, meaning no masking is involved, and its primary purpose is treatment-focused.

The study began on June 27, 2022, with an estimated completion date set for October 21, 2025. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and understanding when results might impact the market.

Tvardi Therapeutics’ progress in this study could influence its stock performance positively, as successful results may enhance investor confidence and position the company favorably against competitors in the oncology sector.

The study is currently recruiting, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

