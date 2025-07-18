TV Tokyo Completes Treasury Share Disposal for Stock Compensation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

TV Tokyo Holdings Corporation ( (JP:9413) ) has shared an update.

TV Tokyo Holdings Corporation has completed the payment procedures for the disposal of treasury shares as restricted stock compensation, a decision made by its Board of Directors in June 2025. This move involves the disposal of 85,746 shares at a price of 3,475 yen per share, amounting to a total of 297,967,350 yen, and is aimed at compensating directors and executive officers, potentially impacting the company’s financial structure and stakeholder interests.

TV Tokyo Holdings Corporation operates within the media industry, primarily focusing on television broadcasting and related services. The company is listed on the Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, indicating its significant presence in the Japanese media market.

Average Trading Volume: 63,931

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen97.74B

