TV Asahi Holdings Reports Strong Q1 2025 Financial Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

TV Asahi Holdings ( (JP:9409) ) has provided an update.

TV Asahi Holdings reported a strong financial performance for the three months ended June 30, 2025, with notable increases in net sales and profits compared to the previous year. The company achieved a 3.7% increase in net sales and significant growth in operating and ordinary profits, indicating a positive trend in its operational efficiency and market positioning. The financial results forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, suggests continued growth, albeit at a slower pace, with a focus on maintaining profitability and shareholder value.

More about TV Asahi Holdings

TV Asahi Holdings Corporation operates in the media and entertainment industry, primarily focusing on television broadcasting and related services. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is known for its comprehensive media offerings in Japan.

Average Trading Volume: 439,567

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen297.9B

Find detailed analytics on 9409 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue