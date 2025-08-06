Tuya Inc. Reports July 2025 Share Capital Movements

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Tuya ( (TUYA) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Tuya Inc. submitted a monthly return form on August 6, 2025, to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange detailing movements in its authorized share capital and issued shares for July 2025. The report highlights that there was an increase of 25,000 in issued shares of Class A ordinary shares, while the total authorized share capital remained unchanged. This update is part of Tuya’s ongoing compliance with regulatory requirements, reflecting its operational adjustments and strategic management of equity to support its business objectives.

Spark’s Take on TUYA Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TUYA is a Outperform.

Tuya’s overall score is driven by strong financial growth and positive earnings call highlights, offset by profitability challenges and high valuation. The company’s strategic focus on AI and operational efficiency improvements are significant positives.

More about Tuya

Tuya Inc. operates in the technology industry, focusing on smart home and IoT solutions. The company provides a platform that enables businesses to develop smart devices and applications, catering to a global market with a focus on innovation and connectivity.

Average Trading Volume: 2,094,483

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $1.5B

