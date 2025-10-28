Turn Therapeutics Partners with Medline for Global Expansion

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Turn Therapeutics Inc ( (TTRX) ) has shared an update.

On October 27, 2025, Turn Therapeutics, Inc. entered into a Global Supply, Development, and License Agreement with Medline Industries, LP. This collaboration aims to develop, manufacture, and commercialize health products leveraging Turn’s PermaFusion® platform, with Medline handling global distribution across over 100 countries. The agreement outlines a multi-year framework for co-development and manufacturing scale-up, with an initial term of three years and automatic renewals, potentially enhancing Turn’s market reach and operational capabilities.

Turn Therapeutics, Inc. operates in the healthcare industry, focusing on the development and commercialization of professional and consumer health products using its proprietary PermaFusion® delivery platform.

Average Trading Volume: 1,706,336

