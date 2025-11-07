Turkcell Reports Strong Q3 2025 Financial Results with Revenue Growth

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

An update from Turkcell Iletisim ( (TKC) ) is now available.

On November 6, 2025, Turkcell announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2025, showing a revenue increase of 11.2% compared to the same period in 2024. The financial data, prepared under IFRS and adjusted for inflation, reflects the company’s robust performance amidst challenging macroeconomic conditions, indicating a positive impact on its market position and operations.

The most recent analyst rating on (TKC) stock is a Buy with a $6.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Turkcell Iletisim stock, see the TKC Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TKC Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TKC is a Outperform.

Turkcell’s strong financial performance and positive earnings call are the most significant factors driving the score. The company’s strategic achievements in 5G and revenue growth are notable strengths. However, technical indicators suggest some caution, and competitive pressures and monetary losses present risks.

To see Spark’s full report on TKC stock, click here.

More about Turkcell Iletisim

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. is a leading telecommunications company in Türkiye, offering a range of services including telecom, digital services, digital business services, and consumer electronics sales through digital channels. The company operates primarily in Türkiye and has a segment dedicated to financial services known as Techfin.

Average Trading Volume: 2,279,907

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $5.05B

See more insights into TKC stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue