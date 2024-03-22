Turkcell Reports Full-Year 2023 Financial Results

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri As (TKC) has released an update.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has released its full-year 2023 financial results, showcasing a year-on-year comparison of key indicators while adhering to International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). The company’s performance includes contributions from its main segments: telecom, digital services, financial services, and international operations. Notably, the report contains forward-looking statements regarding revenue, EBITDA margin, and operational capex for 2024, with a cautionary note on the potential variability of these predictions due to external factors.

For further insights into TKC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.