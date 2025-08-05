Tungsten West Completes Feasibility Study for Hemerdon Mine

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Tungsten West Plc ( (GB:TUN) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Tungsten West Plc has completed an updated Feasibility Study for its Hemerdon tungsten and tin mine, marking a significant milestone as it begins fundraising efforts. The study highlights the project’s strong economic potential, with an IRR of 29% and an NPV of $190 million, reinforcing Hemerdon’s position in the global critical minerals market.

Spark’s Take on GB:TUN Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:TUN is a Underperform.

Tungsten West Plc faces considerable financial instability, with negative income and cash flow issues, and high leverage. Technical indicators are mixed, showing volatility but no strong directional momentum. The negative P/E ratio reflects weak valuation fundamentals. Overall, the stock presents a high-risk profile with limited immediate upside potential.

More about Tungsten West Plc

Tungsten West Plc is a mining company focused on restarting production at the Hemerdon tungsten and tin mine in Devon, UK. The company is positioned in the mining industry, primarily dealing with tungsten and tin, with a market focus on critical minerals supply.

Average Trading Volume: 1,287,808

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £17.46M

