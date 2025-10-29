Tungsten Mining NL Advances Mt Mulgine Project Amid Rising Tungsten Prices

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Tungsten Mining NL ( (AU:TGN) ) has provided an update.

Tungsten Mining NL has reported significant progress in its Mt Mulgine Project, with an updated strategy to integrate gold extraction to support long-term tungsten development. The company has commenced an integrated scoping study to assess the viability of a gold-focused start-up operation, with results expected in November 2025. Additionally, Tungsten Mining has raised $9.5 million through a share placement and is in the process of listing on the U.S. OTCQB Market, aiming to enhance its market presence and stakeholder value amid rising gold and tungsten prices.

Tungsten Mining NL is a company operating in the mining industry, primarily focused on the extraction and development of tungsten resources. The company holds a substantial resource base, one of the largest outside China, and is strategically positioned to benefit from rising tungsten prices driven by US defense spending and Chinese export restrictions.

