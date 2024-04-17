Tullow Oil Director Buys Company Shares

Tullow Oil (GB:TLW) has released an update.

Roald Goethe, a Non-Executive Director of Tullow Oil PLC, has made substantial purchases of the company’s ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange, with transactions on the 15th and 16th of April totaling 200,000 shares at a combined value of over £72,000. These initial notifications of share purchases could signal insider confidence in the oil company’s financial prospects, potentially influencing investor interest.

