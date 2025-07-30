TTM Technologies CEO Retirement Announcement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from TTM Technologies ( (TTMI) ).

On July 30, 2025, TTM Technologies announced that its President and CEO, Thomas T. Edman, plans to retire following the appointment of his successor. The board has initiated a search for a new CEO, expected to conclude by the end of 2025. TTM reported strong financial results for the second quarter of 2025, with net sales of $730.6 million, a 21% increase from the previous year, and record revenues in the Aerospace and Defense and Data Center Computing markets. The company also highlighted its strategic acquisitions in Wisconsin and Penang to support regional diversification and future growth.

The most recent analyst rating on (TTMI) stock is a Buy with a $27.25 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on TTM Technologies stock, see the TTMI Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TTMI Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TTMI is a Outperform.

TTM Technologies scores well due to strong financial performance and a very positive earnings call, reflecting significant growth and strategic resilience. However, high valuation metrics and short-term technical overbought signals temper the score.

More about TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of technology solutions, specializing in mission systems, RF components, RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and advanced printed circuit boards (PCBs). The company focuses on reducing time-to-market for its customers by providing comprehensive design, engineering, and manufacturing services.

Average Trading Volume: 1,678,151

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $4.67B

