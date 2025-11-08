TTEC Holdings Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results

TTEC Holdings, Inc. ( (TTEC) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information TTEC Holdings, Inc. presented to its investors.
TTEC Holdings, Inc. is a global leader in customer experience (CX) technology and services, specializing in AI-enabled digital solutions. The company operates through its TTEC Engage and TTEC Digital segments, providing a comprehensive range of services from customer engagement to digital transformation.
In its third quarter of 2025 financial report, TTEC Holdings reported a revenue of $519.1 million, reflecting a slight decrease from the previous year. The company faced a net loss of $11.1 million, attributed to strategic investments and seasonal expenses, although it achieved a non-GAAP net income of $5.9 million. TTEC also announced an extension of its credit facility, signaling a strategic move to support future growth.
Key financial metrics highlighted in the report include an adjusted EBITDA of $43.4 million, representing 8.4% of revenue, and a non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.12. The TTEC Digital segment saw a 5.4% increase in revenue, while TTEC Engage experienced a 4% decline. Despite these mixed results, the company maintained a positive cash flow from operations and reduced its net debt position compared to the previous year.
Looking forward, TTEC remains optimistic about its growth prospects, with management reiterating its full-year outlook for 2025. The company is focused on expanding its digital capabilities and leveraging AI to enhance customer experiences, positioning itself as a key player in the evolving CX landscape.