Tsuzuki Denki Reports Strong Financial Performance for H1 2025

An announcement from Tsuzuki Denki Co., Ltd. ( (JP:8157) ) is now available.

Tsuzuki Denki Co., Ltd. reported a significant improvement in its financial performance for the six months ending September 30, 2025, with net sales increasing by 3.8% and operating profit surging by 78.6% compared to the previous year. This strong performance reflects the company’s robust market positioning and operational efficiency, potentially enhancing stakeholder confidence and reinforcing its competitive standing in the industry.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:8157) stock is a Hold with a Yen3364.00 price target.

More about Tsuzuki Denki Co., Ltd.

Tsuzuki Denki Co., Ltd. operates in the technology sector, focusing on providing advanced electrical and electronic solutions. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is known for its innovative products and services that cater to a diverse range of industries.

Average Trading Volume: 39,239

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen50.78B

