TSURUHA Holdings Withdraws Earnings and Dividend Forecasts for Fiscal Year 2026

The latest update is out from TSURUHA Holdings ( (JP:3391) ).

TSURUHA HOLDINGS INC. has announced the withdrawal of its full-year consolidated earnings and year-end dividend forecasts for the fiscal year ending February 28, 2026. This decision reflects the company’s need to reassess its financial projections amid changing market conditions, potentially impacting its financial stability and stakeholder expectations.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:3391) stock is a Hold with a Yen11400.00 price target.

More about TSURUHA Holdings

TSURUHA HOLDINGS INC. operates in the retail industry, focusing on the distribution of pharmaceutical and cosmetic products. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is known for its extensive network of drugstores across Japan.

Average Trading Volume: 283,400

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen555.8B

