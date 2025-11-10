Tsumura & Co. Revises Earnings and Dividend Forecasts for FY 2026

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Tsumura & Co ( (JP:4540) ) has shared an announcement.

Tsumura & Co. has revised its earnings and dividend forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, due to recent performance trends and strategic acquisitions. The company expects a 5.3% increase in net sales, primarily driven by the consolidation of Shanghai Hongqiao Traditional Chinese Drug Pieces Co., Ltd. Although operating profit is projected to rise by 49.8%, the impact of the acquisition is expected to be minor due to associated costs. The company has also increased its annual dividend forecast by 8 yen per share, reflecting improved profitability and a commitment to shareholder returns.

More about Tsumura & Co

Tsumura & Co. operates in the pharmaceutical industry, focusing on the production and distribution of traditional Chinese medicine products. The company is listed on the TSE Prime Market and has a significant market presence in both domestic and Chinese markets.

YTD Price Performance: -22.02%

Average Trading Volume: 390,846

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: Yen271.5B

