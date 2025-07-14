Tsui Wah Holdings Announces 2025 AGM with Key Resolutions

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Tsui Wah Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:1314) ) has provided an announcement.

Tsui Wah Holdings Ltd. has announced its annual general meeting scheduled for August 13, 2025, in Hong Kong. Key agenda items include the consideration of financial statements, re-election of directors, and re-appointment of KPMG as the independent auditor. Additionally, the meeting will address the authorization for directors to allot and issue shares, with a cap of 20% of the total issued shares, excluding treasury shares. This meeting is crucial for setting the company’s strategic direction and ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements, impacting its governance and shareholder relations.

More about Tsui Wah Holdings Ltd.

Tsui Wah Holdings Ltd. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating within the food and beverage industry. It is known for its chain of Hong Kong-style ‘Cha Chaan Teng’ restaurants, which offer a variety of local and Western dishes, catering primarily to the Hong Kong market.

Average Trading Volume: 745,719

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$261.9M

