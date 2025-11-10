TSMC Reports Strong Revenue Growth in October 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from TSMC ( (TSM) ).

TSMC reported a significant increase in its net revenue for October 2025, reaching approximately NT$367.47 billion, which marks an 11.0% rise from September 2025 and a 16.9% increase from October 2024. The company’s revenue from January to October 2025 totaled NT$3,130.44 billion, a substantial 33.8% growth compared to the same period in 2024. This growth highlights TSMC’s strong market position and operational efficiency, reflecting positively on its financial performance and potentially benefiting stakeholders.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSM is a Outperform.

TSMC’s strong financial performance and positive earnings call sentiment are the primary drivers of its high score. While technical indicators show a positive trend, the high P/E ratio suggests potential overvaluation. The company’s strategic focus on advanced technologies and AI positions it well for future growth, despite challenges from overseas expansions and foreign exchange impacts.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSMC) operates in the semiconductor industry, primarily focusing on manufacturing and selling integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. It is a leading company in the global semiconductor market, providing services to a wide range of industries.

Average Trading Volume: 12,619,856

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $1220.7B

