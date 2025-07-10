TSMC Reports June 2025 Revenue with Yearly Growth

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from TSMC ( (TSM) ) is now available.

TSMC reported its net revenue for June 2025, which was approximately NT$263.71 billion. This figure represents a 17.7% decrease from May 2025 but a 26.9% increase from June 2024. For the first half of 2025, TSMC’s revenue totaled NT$1,773.05 billion, marking a significant 40% increase compared to the same period in 2024. The revenue growth highlights TSMC’s strong market position and its ability to capitalize on the increasing demand for semiconductor products.

Spark’s Take on TSM Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSM is a Outperform.

TSMC’s strong financial performance and promising earnings guidance, particularly in AI demand and strategic expansions, are significant strengths. Technical indicators suggest bullish momentum, though overbought conditions warrant caution. Valuation metrics indicate a fair market position. Revenue declines and margin concerns from expansion plans are notable risks.

More about TSMC

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSMC) operates in the semiconductor industry, specializing in the manufacturing of integrated circuits and related services. It is a leading player in the global semiconductor market, focusing on providing advanced technology and high-performance solutions to various sectors.

Average Trading Volume: 12,861,372

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $958.5B

