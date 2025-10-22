Tsim Sha Tsui Properties Approves Key Resolutions at AGM

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from Tsim Sha Tsui Properties Limited ( (HK:0247) ).

Tsim Sha Tsui Properties Limited held its Annual General Meeting on October 22, 2025, where shareholders voted on several resolutions. All resolutions, including the adoption of financial statements, declaration of dividends, re-election of directors, and amendments to the Articles of Association, were approved with overwhelming support. The approval of these resolutions allows the company to proceed with its strategic initiatives, such as share buy-backs and share issuance, which could impact its financial flexibility and shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0247) stock is a Hold with a HK$22.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Tsim Sha Tsui Properties Limited stock, see the HK:0247 Stock Forecast page.

More about Tsim Sha Tsui Properties Limited

Average Trading Volume: 2,637

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$44.82B

For detailed information about 0247 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue