TSI Holdings Reports Decline in July Sales Amid Decreased Customer Traffic

TSI Holdings Co ( (JP:3608) ) has shared an update.

In July 2025, TSI Holdings Co. reported a year-on-year sales decline, with overall sales at 90.3% for all retail channels and 95.2% for existing retail channels. Despite strong performance in men’s summer products and new women’s fashion items, a decrease in customer traffic, including inbound tourists, contributed to the decline.

More about TSI Holdings Co

TSI Holdings Co., Ltd. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market, known for its retail operations in Japan, including both physical stores and e-commerce channels.

Average Trading Volume: 348,537

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen71.56B

