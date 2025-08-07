TSI Holdings Reports Decline in July Sales Amid Decreased Customer Traffic

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
- Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions
- Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.
TSI Holdings Co ( (JP:3608) ) has shared an update.
In July 2025, TSI Holdings Co. reported a year-on-year sales decline, with overall sales at 90.3% for all retail channels and 95.2% for existing retail channels. Despite strong performance in men’s summer products and new women’s fashion items, a decrease in customer traffic, including inbound tourists, contributed to the decline.
More about TSI Holdings Co
TSI Holdings Co., Ltd. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market, known for its retail operations in Japan, including both physical stores and e-commerce channels.
Average Trading Volume: 348,537
Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy
Current Market Cap: Yen71.56B
For detailed information about 3608 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.