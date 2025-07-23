TSI Holdings Initiates New Share Repurchase and Cancellation Plan

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

TSI Holdings Co ( (JP:3608) ) has provided an update.

TSI Holdings Co. has announced the termination of its previous treasury share repurchase program and the initiation of a new authorization to repurchase up to 11,000,000 common shares, representing 15.77% of outstanding shares, with a maximum repurchase amount of ¥12,000,000,000. This move, driven by the intent to enhance shareholder returns and improve capital efficiency, also includes the cancellation of all repurchased shares by January 30, 2026, reflecting a strategic response to market conditions and shareholder interests.

More about TSI Holdings Co

TSI Holdings Co., Ltd. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market, primarily involved in the fashion and apparel industry. The company focuses on enhancing shareholder value and improving capital efficiency through strategic financial maneuvers.

Average Trading Volume: 306,880

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen77.95B

