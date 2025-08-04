TSI Holdings Corrects Treasury Share Cancellation Figures

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An announcement from TSI Holdings Co ( (JP:3608) ) is now available.

TSI Holdings Co. announced a correction to its previously disclosed acquisition and cancellation of treasury shares, highlighting a numerical error in the number of issued shares after cancellation. This correction adjusts the number of issued shares to 59,089,673, impacting the company’s financial statements and potentially affecting shareholder value.

TSI Holdings Co., Ltd. operates in the fashion industry, primarily focusing on the design, manufacture, and sale of apparel. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market.

YTD Price Performance: 6.51%

Average Trading Volume: 345,343

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen73.21B

