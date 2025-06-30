Tse Sui Luen Jewellery Reports Improved Financial Performance Amidst Turnover Decline

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Tse Sui Luen Jewellery (International) Ltd ( (HK:0417) ) just unveiled an update.

Tse Sui Luen Jewellery (International) Ltd announced its financial results for the year ended 31 March 2025, reporting a decrease in turnover from HK$2,654,627,000 in 2024 to HK$1,712,297,000 in 2025. The company also reported a reduced loss from operations, down from HK$256,929,000 to HK$92,224,000, indicating some improvement in financial performance despite overall losses. The announcement also included a change in the composition of the Nomination Committee, which may impact the company’s governance and strategic direction.

More about Tse Sui Luen Jewellery (International) Ltd

Tse Sui Luen Jewellery (International) Ltd is a company incorporated in Bermuda, operating in the jewelry industry. It focuses on the design, manufacture, and retail of jewelry products, primarily serving markets in Hong Kong and Mainland China.

Average Trading Volume: 75,319

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$174.4M

See more insights into 0417 stock on TipRanks' Stock Analysis page.

