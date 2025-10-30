Tsakos Energy Navigation Appoints New Board Member to Strengthen Leadership

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Tsakos Energy Navigation ( (TEN) ) just unveiled an announcement.

On October 27, 2025, Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited appointed Clio Hatzimichalis, the company’s General Counsel since 2015, to its Board of Directors, increasing the board to ten members, with a majority being independent directors. This strategic move enhances the company’s governance structure and reflects its commitment to strong leadership, potentially strengthening its position in the competitive shipping industry.

The most recent analyst rating on (TEN) stock is a Buy with a $24.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Tsakos Energy Navigation stock, see the TEN Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TEN Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TEN is a Outperform.

Tsakos Energy Navigation’s stock is supported by strong technical indicators and attractive valuation metrics, despite financial performance challenges. The positive outlook from the earnings call further bolsters confidence in the company’s future prospects.

To see Spark’s full report on TEN stock, click here.

More about Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TEN) is a company operating in the shipping industry, specializing in the transportation of energy products. The company focuses on providing seaborne transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products, serving a global market with a fleet of modern vessels.

Average Trading Volume: 337,238

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $724M

See more insights into TEN stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue