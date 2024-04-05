TRX Gold Shareholders Show Strong Support

Tanzanian Royalty Exploration (TSE:TRX) has released an update.

TRX Gold Corporation reported a strong shareholder support at their 2023 Annual General and Special Meeting, where over half of the outstanding shares participated, and all proposed resolutions were passed with high approval rates. The company highlighted a remarkable year of growth and anticipates continued success for fiscal 2024. TRX Gold is focused on increasing gold production and advancing the Buckreef Gold Project, aiming to create shareholder value while maintaining high ESG standards in Tanzania.

