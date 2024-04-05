TRX Gold Shareholders Show Strong Support

Tanzanian Royalty Exploration (TSE:TRX) has released an update.

TRX Gold Corporation has reported robust shareholder support at its 2023 Annual General and Special Meeting, with all proposed resolutions passed with high approval rates. The company, which is focused on the development of the Buckreef Gold Project in Tanzania, highlighted an exceptional year of growth in 2023 and anticipates continued progress in 2024. TRX Gold is dedicated to increasing gold production and advancing its Sulphide Ore Project, underpinning its commitment to creating shareholder value and adherence to stringent ESG standards.

