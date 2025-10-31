Trusco Nakayama Reports Strong Nine-Month Financial Performance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Trusco Nakayama Corporation ( (JP:9830) ).

Trusco Nakayama Corporation reported its consolidated financial results for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, showing a 9.7% increase in net sales to ¥237,350 million. Despite a slight decrease in profit attributable to owners of the parent, the company experienced significant growth in operating and ordinary profit, reflecting a strong operational performance. The company’s total assets increased, although the equity-to-asset ratio slightly decreased. The forecast for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025, anticipates continued growth in net sales and profits, indicating a positive outlook for stakeholders.

More about Trusco Nakayama Corporation

Trusco Nakayama Corporation is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, known for its involvement in the industrial supply sector. The company focuses on providing a wide range of tools and equipment, catering primarily to the manufacturing and construction industries.

Average Trading Volume: 128,365

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen157.1B

