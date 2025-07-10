TruFin Acquires and Cancels 50,000 Ordinary Shares

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

TruFin ( (GB:TRU) ) just unveiled an announcement.

TruFin plc announced the acquisition of 50,000 of its own ordinary shares at an average price of 88.75 pence per share, with plans to cancel these shares. This transaction adjusts the total number of ordinary shares with voting rights to 104,144,774, which is relevant for shareholders to determine their notification requirements under the Financial Conduct Authority’s rules.

Spark's Take on GB:TRU Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:TRU is a Outperform.

TruFin’s strong financial turnaround, strategic corporate actions, and reasonable valuation contribute positively to its stock score. Technical indicators suggest caution due to potential overbought signals. The company’s proactive buyback strategy reinforces confidence in its future performance.

More about TruFin

TruFin plc is a holding company overseeing three growth-focused technology businesses that operate in niche markets such as early payment provision, invoice finance, and mobile games publishing. The company was admitted to AIM in February 2018 and trades under the ticker symbol TRU.

Average Trading Volume: 173,822

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £93.78M

