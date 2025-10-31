True North Copper Reports Significant Discoveries and Strong Financial Position

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

True North Copper ( (AU:TNC) ) just unveiled an announcement.

True North Copper Limited announced significant exploration results for the September 2025 quarter, highlighting major discoveries at the Aquila and Wallace North sites. These findings are expected to enhance resource growth and project advancement, aligning with the company’s strategy to optimize its Cloncurry Copper Project and expand the Mt Oxide resource. The company remains financially robust with A$8.2 million in cash, supporting its multi-stage growth strategy and near-term production readiness.

True North Copper Limited is an Australian copper company focused on advancing its 100%-owned assets in the Mt Isa region of Northwest Queensland. The company is supported by strong funding, institutional backing, and established infrastructure, and is executing a three-stage growth strategy that includes optimizing the Cloncurry Copper Project, expanding resources at Mt Oxide, and exploring regional targets.

