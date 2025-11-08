TruBridge, Inc. Reports Strong Q3 2025 Performance

Trubridge, Inc. ( (TBRG) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Trubridge, Inc. presented to its investors.

TruBridge, Inc. is a prominent provider of revenue cycle management and healthcare technology solutions, primarily serving rural and community healthcare organizations. The company focuses on enhancing financial performance and maintaining the independence of healthcare providers in their communities.

In its third quarter of 2025, TruBridge reported a slight increase in total revenue to $86.1 million, up from $84.7 million in the same quarter of the previous year. The company also achieved a significant turnaround in net income, reporting $5.6 million compared to a net loss of $9.1 million in the previous year.

Key financial highlights include a 19% Adjusted EBITDA margin, with Adjusted EBITDA rising to $16.3 million from $14.7 million. The company also noted a decrease in total bookings to $15.5 million from $21.0 million, reflecting challenges in new bookings. However, recurring revenue remained strong, comprising 94% of total revenue.

Looking ahead, TruBridge aims to continue enhancing its financial performance and expanding its margins. The company has made strategic leadership changes to drive growth and optimize performance, including hiring a Chief Business Officer and restarting its offshore transition process. Management expects total revenue for the full year 2025 to be between $345 million and $348 million, with Adjusted EBITDA projected to reach $65 million to $68 million.

