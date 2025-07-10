TRU Precious Metals Secures 51% Stake in Staghorn Property, Boosting Golden Rose Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

TRU Precious Metals Corp. ( (TSE:TRU) ) has provided an update.

TRU Precious Metals Corp. has exercised its Initial Option to acquire a 51% interest in the Staghorn Property, part of its Golden Rose Project in Newfoundland. This strategic move strengthens TRU’s position in the gold-rich Cape Ray – Valentine Lake Shear Zones, with potential for further acquisition and exploration activities to enhance its resource base.

Spark’s Take on TSE:TRU Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:TRU is a Neutral.

TRU Precious Metals Corp. struggles with financial performance due to zero revenue and negative cash flow, affecting its overall score. However, the company’s strong balance sheet and recent strategic initiatives in exploration offer some hope for future improvement. Technical indicators suggest a stable but stagnant stock price, while valuation metrics highlight the challenges posed by negative earnings.

To see Spark’s full report on TSE:TRU stock, click here.

More about TRU Precious Metals Corp.

TRU Precious Metals Corp. is focused on building long-term shareholder value through the development of natural resource properties, with its flagship project being the Golden Rose Project in Central Western Newfoundland. The company is targeting the gold and copper potential along the Cape Ray – Valentine Lake Shear Zone, and has an Earn-In Agreement with Eldorado Gold Corporation for exploration funding.

Average Trading Volume: 125,514

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$4.93M

For an in-depth examination of TRU stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue